Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to FINALLY tie the knot on this date? Find out

Bollywood cutest couple and are head over heels in love with each other and their pictures speak volumes about their strong bond. Ever since the two started dating, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married. Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be one of the most awaited celebrity weddings in B-town. Their wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time now, but it seems as the two have not fixed the date for their marriage. Earlier, it was reported that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in April this year, but then the date changed to December 2022. According to the latest reports, the lovebirds of Bollywood will tie the knot in October this year. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Alia Bhatt TRUMPS over Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood actresses to be the MOST POPULAR Female star

According to a source quoted by ETimes, “One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai’s Pali Hill - their abode - it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down." If reports are to be believed then earlier the reports stated that Ranbir and Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan as it is their favoruite destination. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS singer Jimin’s see-through shirt leaves ARMY gasping, Alia Bhatt in Gal Gadot’s next and more

If reports are to be believed, then Alia and Ranbir's reasons for delaying the wedding was reportedly their upcoming film . The makers and the actors want their films to release before they get married. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022. Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in ’s Brahmastra. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie stars , Nagarjuna Akkineni, , and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

On the work front, Alia's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi released and received immense love from the viewers. She will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR which will release on March 25. While Ranbir will soon start shooting for 's next and will be seen alongside . He also has and Animal in his kitty.