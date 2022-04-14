Bollywood's most hottest couple and will tie the knot today April 14. The couple had an intimate mehendi ceremony on Wednesday and the event was attended by their close family members and friends. Neetu Kapoor, , , , , , and others will be attending the wedding. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and more: Combined net worth of celebrity power couples will leave your jaws dropped

Well, a source close to the family informed Bollywoodlife.com, that Ranbir and Alia will visit Siddhivinayak temple post their wedding. The two will seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on the first day of their marriage. Several Bollywood celebs have been spotted seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on various occasions including marriage, engagement, the release of their films, birthdays etc. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to pose as husband and wife for the first time today at THIS time

Earlier, we had reported that Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be streamed on an OTT platform in the coming months and the rights have been sold for ₹90-110 crore. As per the latest reports, the two will get married at 2 pm at his house Vastu. Both, Ranbir and Alia had a haldi ceremony in the morning. The couple will pose as husband and wife at 7pm today. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The moment RK went down his knees, took Alia in his arms and made their relationship official – Watch