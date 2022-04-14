Bollywood star couple and will tie the knot today April 14. The lovebirds have not yet announced the news of their wedding. But, it seems as the chocolate boy of Bollywood has planned a special gift for his wife to be and it has a connection with the number 8. Can you guess what? According to India Today, Ranbir who is obsessed with his lucky number 8 has recently placed an order for a custom-made wedding band for his ladylove Alia. Yes, the actor will gift this customized ring that will have eight diamonds encrusted on it that have been designed by a London-based brand named Van Cleef and Arpels. If reports are to be believed then a close friend of Ranbir shared it with the media portal that the actor has put the order of the ring through a friend, to get it from their London store. Moreover, Ranbir has hand-picked the diamonds for his lady. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 star Yash reacts to being compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan [EXCLUSIVE]

This special ring will reportedly be a wedding gift from Ranbir to Alia. Apart from this gift, Ranbir and Alia's wedding has a connection with the lucky 8 number.

Post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia will pose as husband and wife at 7 pm today. They will also host a glamorous wedding reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors including , , , , , and others will grace their party.