Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently reacted to and 's wedding date. Paps quizzed the Bollywood actress about the the couple's wedding date and her hilarious banter with them got her trolled. Neetu refused to answer their question and later said, 'Aapko kya hai kabhi bhi karein, main kyun bataun'. Within no time, the netizens massively trolled the ever-young actress and commented on her bad attitude with the paps.

Watch the video below -

One user wrote, 'Boycott him because of such attitude,' while another commented saying, 'Nonsense lady.' 'How bad are the actors of India, they don't have the guts to talk,' said another. Another said, 'If you do not want to tell, then let it go, why are you giving so much, they are very proud.' One user compared Neetu with Ranu Mandal as he said, 'Why is she acting like Ranu Mandal.'

Ranbir and Alia's wedding is the most awaited shaadi in Bollywood. Reportedly, the two will have a 4-day long wedding affair starting from April 13 to April 17. Both, Alia and Ranbir will then throw a lavish reception at Taj Mahal Palace. Earlier, a big parcel from Sabyasachi label reached the residence of the bride and groom.