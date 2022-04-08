While it’s not official yet, there are rumours about and will be getting married this month. Now, it’s a known thing that they are in a relationship and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor recently spoke about Alia in an interview to News18.com. Calling her a very sweet and nice girl, Neetu said that she is kind-hearted and a very pure soul. Neetu added that Alia doesn’t have any kind of negativity and is not jealous of anyone. “She respects everyone a lot and Ranbir too is a kind-hearted guy. They both make a great pair,” said Neetu. Also Read - The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan starrer begins a new schedule in Ooty

She also said that she really wants Ranbir to get married. She said that her advice to him is to get married today. Calling him mature and intelligent, Neetu said that he knows when and what to do in life. She also was sure that he would take the right decision.

Speaking about their wedding, Neetu said that the rumours have been going on for almost two years now. "We are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir's wedding. Some are saying that it is happening on April 15 and there are others who feel it is on April 17. Let the astrologers come out with a date," said Neetu.

She added that the date and the venue has constantly been changing. She stated that it was reported that they were earlier getting married in Ranthambore then it shifted somewhere else and now it is RK Studios in Chembur. “let’s see where it ultimately happens,” said Neetu.