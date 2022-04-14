Bollywood actors and will finally tie the knot today, April 14 after five years of courtship. Their wedding will be an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir and Alia have already begun. There was a Ganesh puja on April 13 followed by mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with her dance squad. It seems as if the Kapoors are practicing for the sangeet ceremony. In the picture, Neetu posed with Reema Jain, , and a few other family members. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The couple’s wedding card gets LEAKED and it's BEAUTIFUL

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posed with the dance guru and it seems as they had loads of fun while practicing dance. Neetu also shared a picture wherein she flaunted her mehendi design that had her late husband 's name written on it.

Well, Ranbir's baaraat will start from Krishna Raj bungalow and go to his ancestral home. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will pose as Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor at 7 pm today. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in ’s and their film will release in theatres on September 9, 2022.