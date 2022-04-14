Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor's heart-melting way of making Rishi Kapoor a part of the festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today April 14. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor recently flaunted her mehendi design and made Rishi Kapoor part of their son's wedding.