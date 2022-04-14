Bollywood's most talented actors and are all set to tie the knot today April 14. Their wedding will be an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Neetu Kapoor, , , , , , and others will grace Alia and Ranbir's wedding. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma - here's how whites and yellows ruled the mehendi, haldi ceremonies - View Pics

Recently, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her mehendi design from the wedding. On her index finger, she wrote her late husband 's name. Neetu made Rishi Kapoor part of their son's wedding. Late actor Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's mehendi design -

On Thursday, Riddhima and Neetu were spotted at Vastu. Neetu donned a yellow suit while daughter Riddhima wore a white kurta. Earlier, and Karisma Kapoor had shared glimpses of their mehendi designs.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ranbir had informed IndiaToday.in that the actor's baraat is unlikely to take place from Krishna Raj to Vastu. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will pose as a married couple post 7 pm today.