Bollywood's hottest couple and walked down the aisle on Thursday, April 14. The two had an intimate wedding at Ranbir's house Vastu. Their simple yet elegant wedding was attended by their close family and friends. Well, a source close to the family revealed Bollywoodlife.com, that the newly married couple has planned a party at Vastu on Saturday night. The party is not a reception but it is all the making of a reception. Alia is overseeing all the arrangements for the party that will be held at her new house Vastu. Mrs. Kapoor has and to the grand get-together. Moreover, Alia has also invited Ranbir's closest friends to the party. Alia is playing the perfect host to the party and is taking care of all the minute details.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif had wished the newlywed couple for their future. It seems as Alia, Ranbir, Katrina, Deepika share a great friendship. They are often spending quality time together and their pictures are proof of their connection.

Post their wedding, the newlywed Alia shared dreamy pictures of her wedding along with a long note. She captioned the post as, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia."

On the work front, Alia and Ranveer will be seen together in . Alia will be seen next in 's film, Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina and .