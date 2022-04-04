and 's wedding will take place in the second week of April. Yes, you read it right! The most awaited wedding of the year will reportedly happen with only family members in attendance. The lovebirds of Bollywood will be getting married in April 2022. If reports are to be believed then, both Ranbir and Alia will be walking down the aisle between their hectic shooting schedules. The source was quoted by IndiaToday. and “Both the families have decided the wedding will happen around the second week of April. This decision was taken given Ranbir and Aalia’s impending work commitments and also a date that was picked by the family pandit.” Also Read - NTR30: RRR star Jr NTR's next movie with director Koratala Siva to go on floors from this date [EXCLUSIVE]

According to the reports, the wedding will happen at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai. Earlier there were reports that the two would get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. But now it is reported that their family wants to keep the wedding in Mumbai.

A source spoke about Ranbir's busy shooting schedules. The actor will be shooting for 's romantic drama with till April 13. "Ranbir has reworked his shoot dates to accommodate the wedding. He will be shooting for Luv Ranjan's film in early April. After that, he has a gap of around 7-8 days and then he jumps into Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal," said the source.

Moreover, the handsome actor Ranbir will also reportedly start shooting for Animal on April 22. Both, Ranbir and Alia will be getting a few days between April 15 to April 20 to get married.

On the work front, Alia recently shot for a commercial with which was supposed to happen in mid-April. The actress has purposely kept her dates free of any commercials or film projects.