Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Shaadi in April but no time for honeymoon; check all details of the big Bollywood do

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is one of the most awaited marriage in Bollywood. The lovebirds will get married in April 22, but due to their hectic shooting schedules, they do not have time for honeymoon. Here's what you need to know...