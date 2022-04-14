and 's wedding has become the talk of the town and fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married soon. The lovebirds are quite vocal about their relationship and share a strong bond. Several times earlier Alia has labeled Ranbir as the best boyfriend ever. Recently, during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress revealed 3 qualities of Ranbir that make him the best boyfriend ever. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia said, "He is the best boyfriend ever. He is lovely, he is the best listener, he is extremely understanding and very funny. I'm constantly entertained by him." Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt talked about her bond with Rishi Kapoor – ‘Love received from him is like a warm hug’

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be an intimate affair attended by only close family and friends. Their wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday with mehendi ceremony. The two will reportedly tie the knot today, April 14. Alia and Ranbir began dating in 2018 and made their relationship public at 's wedding reception. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs galore at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony; Urfi Javed trolled for cut-out top and more

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in ’s directorial . The movie will feature and in pivotal roles and will be released on September 9. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amitabh Bachchan wishes soon-to-be wedded couple on behalf of team Brahmastra – watch video