Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 18-year-old picture from Balika Vadhu screen test goes VIRAL – view here

Fans recently spotted an old photo of and which was taken 18 years ago at their residence. Yes, a picture of the newly married couple from a screen test has gone viral on social media as it was out in Alia's recent YouTube videos. Earlier, Alia had revealed that she had once been given a screen test for 's movie when she was 11 and Ranbir was 20 at the time. The film got shelved but the director had clicked pictures as a part of the screen test. Bhansali had framed the photo and gifted it to her. Though Alia did not share the pictures from her screen test the fabs managed to spot them in one of her videos.

On Saturday, Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel about the 30 days of Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. In one of the scenes, fans spotted the Balika Vadhu screen test photo on a shelf at Alia's house. Later, the actress removed the video from her channel, but her fans managed to grab a screenshot of the same. In the picture, young Alia was seen resting her head over Ranbir's shoulder and looked beautiful in a saree.

Take a look at the picture -

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, director Bhansali had spoken about the Balika Vadhu audition and said "Alia Bhatt walked in with her mother and her eyes reached out to me. She had come to audition for Black for the small girl’s role. I told the casting director not her. I want to save her for a film. There is something very special about her.” He further added saying, “I told her to dance to Dola Re Dola. I wanted to see how much of a heroine she had in her. She came out with flying colours. I made her sit next to Ranbir, who was assisting me on Black at the time. (I told them) let’s take some pictures, put your head on his shoulders. She said no, she was feeling shy. I’m talking to Soni (Razdan) and suddenly I see her head go on to Ranbir’s shoulder. And I have that picture of the two of them which I sent her last birthday. It was a little copy saved somewhere, stored and scratched.”

Alia spoke about her picture with Ranbir and said, “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting mean then.”

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017 while shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's film . The two decided to take their relationship further and got married on April 14 in Bandra.