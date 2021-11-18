Bollywood actors and will be sharing screen space in ’s untitled film which will release theatres on Republic Day next year i.e. January 26, 2023. The romantic comedy film will be shot in Delhi. The film was announced in December 2019, but the release date got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Trending South news today: Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup outperforms Lucifer and Mamangam, Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reunite for their next and more

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new release date of the film. He wrote, “RANBIR - SHRADDHA: REPUBLIC DAY 2023 FINALISED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 26 Jan 2023 #RepublicDay... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg... #BhushanKumar presentation (sic).” Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan's debut project with Zoya Akhtar, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda all set to kick off?

At the start of 2021, the makers of the film had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022, but the new theatrical release date of the movie has built the anticipation even further. Filmmaker will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s dad in the film and will also mark his debut as an actor. While actress will be seen playing Ranbir’s mother. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Also Read - Valimai: THESE leaked stills of Thala Ajith's jaw-dropping bike stunt make us wish the movie releases tomorrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Ranbir and Shraddha's yet-to-be-released film will clash with Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Viacom18 Studios has announced that its action flick Fighter will release on 26 January 2023. The film was directed by and produced by Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.

On the work front, Luv Ranjan has helmed films like and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.