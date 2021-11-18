Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film with Luv Ranjan gets postponed from Holi 2022 to Republic Day 2023, to clash with Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Luv Ranjan's untitled film which will release theatres on Republic Day next year i.e. January 26, 2023.