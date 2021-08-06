Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘wrong number’ for Alia Bhatt, the two should avoid getting married; predicts numerologist

and are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples. Ever since they started dating, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them get married. The excitement is such, that whenever moms Neetu Kapoor and are clicked together, or spotted checking out Bollywood’s favourite designer and stylist Manish Malhotra’s couture, everybody reaches a conclusion that the shaadi ki tayyari has started. The same thing happened when recently Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were spotted doing a recce of the new bungalow that is under construction right now. ‘They will get married after releases’, ‘They are getting married by the end of 2021’, ‘Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot in early 2022’ have been some speculations that make headlines every now and then. But is the star couple even fit to get married to each other? Will their married life be laced with love and harmony? The famous Numerologist, J C Chaudhry has shared his concerns and predictions for Ranbir and Alia’s marriage and they are alarmingly shocking to say the least. Also Read - Alia Bhatt looks chic as she steps out in an orange top and blue denim shorts – see pics

JC Chaudhry has done an in-dept analysis of the date of birth of both Ranbir Kapoor (28, September, 1982) and Alia Bhatt (15, March, 1993). Upon studying the numbers, he has made the following observations:

1. RanAlia’s Destiny / Life path numbers are not compatible to each other. Destiny number is the single number of the total of date of birth. Ranbir’s Destiny number is 3 and Alia’s is 4. Both of these numbers are anti to each other.

2. The Name number of both of the actors is 4 which is anti to each other, as number 4 is not friendly to number 4.

3. Ranbir is 28th born and Alia is 15th. Which makes Psychic/driver number of Ranbir (2+8)=1 and Alia’s Psychic number (1+5)=6. Again, both numbers 1 and 6 are anti to each other.

4. The Chronological age of Ranbir will also not be in favour after 28th September for marriage.

Ranbir is running in his 38th year. So, Chronological age is 38+, means 39, single number will be 3+9=12=3. The Ranbir’s Chronological age number will be 4 after this 28th September which will be anti to his Destiny number (4). So overall time after 28th September, 2021 will not be good for him for getting married.

Alia is running in her 28th year. Chronological age is 28+1=29. Single number is 2+9=11=2.

So, overall, the Numerology factors are not in favour of them. As per J C Chaudhry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s numbers are not compatible with each other, so they should avoid getting married. And if they do decide to wed each other, the marriage will not last very long. Considering this, they should not get married for a better, secure future. We are sure this will be nothing less than a heartbreak for all RanAlia fans.

J C Chaudhry highly recommends a few compatibility checks for the couple getting married.

1. Destiny Number of both the partners should vibrate nicely with each other.

2. Name Number of both the partners should vibrate nicely with each other.

3. Psychic Number of both the partners should vibrate nicely with each other.

4. The Chronological age of both partners should vibrate nicely with their respective Destiny numbers at the time of marriage.

5. The marriage date should be compatible with the Destiny number of both and it should be ensured that all customs and marriage ceremonies are completed before 12 am, otherwise date will get changed.

