has been on a promotional spree for her film 2. The con comedy brings her back as Babli with Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While the actress has been speaking to media about the film, she has also been very candid about her past work and experiences. And in one of her recent interviews, she revealed about the one thing she was highly insecure about before getting into the film industry. Rani confessed that she was insecure about her height and she though it was "quite short" as per Bollywood standards.

The actress said how something that told her early on in her career, stayed with her and helped her overcome her fear, insecurity about not being 'Bollywood Friendly'. Speaking to India Today, Rani said that it was Kamal Haasan who told her that she shouldn't be measuring her success by the height of her physical standing. But instead, by the heights of how much she can grow and achieve professionally. Rani is proud that such great advice came her way and she could break all the stereotypical conventions attached to a Bollywood heroine.

Rani also made some interesting reveals on , where she said she was nervous when romancing and during Ghulam and . Rani said that she had a crush on both of them ever since she saw them in the films and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. So while doing romantic scenes with them later, was very awkward and made her nervous. Rani even went on to reveal that she was in fact worried about falling in love with Aamir and therefore avoided looking him in the eyes.