's is one of the most classic cult films that has made everyone fall in love with the unique storyline and plot. This film turned out to become an epic love story featuring Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who was best friends with Anjali (Kajol), but got married to Tina ( ) who fall in love when he was in college. Anjali was a tomboy in college, but she fell in love with her bestie Rahul. Unfortunately, she could never tell him that she was madly in love with him as he was attracted to Tina as she was prettier and hot. But after Tina died, Rahul fell in love with Anjali who completely transformed into a saree-clad lady.

In 2016, when director Karan was celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he had said that he would have made the film differently today because of its sexism. He even agreed that it was wrong on his part to think of a narrative like that. "It was ridiculous of me to have done that. (actress) called me after she watched the movie and asked why was it that Anjali found only rejection when she had short hair and played basketball, and later when she was shown as a sari-wearing, feminine woman with long hair, she finds love."

Actress Rani Mukerji who played the role of Tina in the film was shown dead after giving birth to a girl. After realizing Anjali's love for her husband that she told her daughter to reunite her with Rahul. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, actress Rani was asked about the problematic plot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she said that she cannot judge her character or the story. She even said that she will always defend Rahul for doing what his heart says.

“Falling in love is something very subjective to each person and we can’t judge a person for their choices because, at the end of the day, it’s your heart. You can’t direct your heart to do things that a particular person would feel is morally right or morally wrong. What might come across right to you might be wrong for the other person. I think considering all the flaws that we all are living with, we should not sit and judge others for what they are doing.”

For Rani her character Tina was more than just a pretty face. She said, “She was kind-of someone who was very hard to get for him (Rahul) which resulted in him having the curiosity to go more after her. The fact that she sang ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ on the college campus while he thought that she’s born and brought up in London… the fact that she is so deeply rooted to her culture and that she’s so grounded – those and a lot of other things probably attracted Rahul to Tina as a person as well.”

She further added saying, “I won’t categorise it as ‘he went for someone who looked great and not for Anjali who was more of a tomboy.’ I won’t make it as frivolous as that. I would say that there was a lot of depth to Tina’s character for someone like Rahul to have fallen for her… because, at the end of it all, it was Tina who understood the love that Rahul and Anjali had for each other. She, in turn, makes her daughter reunite the two of them. You know there that Tina had a lot of depth along with being a good-looking girl.”

What are your thoughts about this? Do you agree with her?

