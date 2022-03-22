Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn the demise of Gully boy Rapper MC Tod Fod

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar passed away at the age of 24. He was Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi. Recently, Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news of his demise on social media. They shared a brief clip from Tod Fod’s last gig on their official Instagram handle of Swadeshi and wrote, “It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajith's Valimai gets largest poster ever, 83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms and more

The cause of death of MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar is not yet confirmed. Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali as part of Swadesi in 2013. His verses on songs like 'The Warli Revolt' became an instant hit among the masses.

In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi along with other Indian hip-hop artists were called to be part of 's . Tod Fod had also written a verse for 'India 91', which later became part of the soundtrack. Recently, Gully Boy stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the rapper's untimely demise. Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper and added a broken heart emoticon. While, Siddhant shared a screenshot of his conversation with the rapper and wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

According to the reports, the investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the rapper’s death.