Raveena Tandon recalls taking a stand when she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were fat-shamed post delivery

In a new interview, the KGF 2 actor Raveena Tandon has recalled the time when the media fat-shamed her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for gaining weight post delivery. She had also tweeted in support of Aishwarya in 2011.