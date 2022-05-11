is unabashed and unapologetic when it comes to talking about the brutal criticism she has faced in the industry. In a new interview, the KGF 2 actor has recalled the time when the media fat-shamed her and for gaining weight post delivery. She said that she took a stand for herself and Aishwarya when the scribe told her that she has become fat. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection week 4: Yash starrer crosses the Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide; all set to overtake RRR

"There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby," Raveena told Goodtimes.

She continued, "So at a press conference a journalist said, 'Aray Raveena ji aap kitni moti ho gayi hain, aap kya mast cheez hua karti thi or ab aap reality show kar rahi hain (Raveena ji you have gained so much weight, you used to be a big thing back then and now you are doing these reality shows)'. I told him 'dekhiye bhaisahab motapa toh ghat jayega lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi (I told him that my fat will go away but how will you change your face)?'"

In 2011, Raveena had tweeted in support of Aishwarya when the latter was fat-shamed after she gave birth to Aaradhya. “Everyone's body type is different, if she’s taking time is OK. Its her space, its her obligation to her child first. Instead of some portions of the media, who decide what and when Ash should do with herself and her baby? shallow and double standards, wonder if they’d do the same?” read her tweet.

Raveena who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, is currently riding high on the success of the film. She had said she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer. She will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.