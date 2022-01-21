Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar. Remo took to Instagram and shared a picture with his brother-in-law Jason and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace." Remo D'Souza's wife and Jason's sister Lizelle D'Souza was heartbroken after getting the sudden news. She shared a series of pictures of her brother on her Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. She shared yet another picture from their childhood and wrote, 'Why'. Lizelle shared another picture of Jason seating in an auto with their mother and wrote, 'am sorry mum, I failed you'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law found dead; Urvashi Rautela trolls Rishabh Pant's fan and more

According to the reports, Jason Watkins was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday. According to the official, Watkins was found hanging by his parents after they returned home. Reportedly, the 42-year-old was facing some health issues which might have driven him to take such extreme steps. As per the initial probe, Watkins was alone in his flat at the time of the incident and his parents had gone out to get medicines. A team from the Oshiwara Police station is conducting the necessary legal procedure. A medical officer informed the media that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital where he was declared dead. The Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found.

Jason was assisting Remo in all the films as an assistant director and worked in the film industry as well.