Ace choregrapher-director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Savio Watkins shocked everyone with his sudden death. Jason Watkins was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday. Reportedly, the 48-year-old was facing some health issues which might have driven him to take such extreme steps. As per the initial probe, Watkins was alone in his flat at the time of the incident and his parents had gone out to get medicines. Remo D'Souza, Lizelle, and their family are in deep shock. A police official was quoted by ANI saying that Jason Watkins died by suicide. "Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway," said Mumbai Police. Also Read - Remo D'Souza mourns the demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins; says 'you broke our hearts brother...'

A senior cop said that they received a phone call at around 12 pm and were informed that a person has died by suicide inside flat no 302 in Yamuna Nagar at . Within no time, the cops took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors declared him dead. Well, now the cops are recording statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D'Souza. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law found dead; Urvashi Rautela trolls Rishabh Pant's fan and more

The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found. Remo shared a picture with his brother-in-law Jason and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace." Remo D'Souza's wife and Jason's sister Lizelle D'Souza was heartbroken after getting the sudden news. She shared a series of pictures of her brother on her Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. She shared yet another picture from their childhood and wrote, 'Why'. Lizelle shared another picture of Jason seating in an auto with their mother and wrote, 'am sorry mum, I failed you'. Jason was assisting Remo in all the films as an assistant director and worked in the film industry as well. Also Read - Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead at his residence; sister Lizelle D'Souza says, 'I will never forgive u'