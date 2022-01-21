Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies by suicide; choreographer, wife Lizelle D'souza heartbroken

Ace choregrapher-director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Savio Watkins died by suicide, confirms police officer. The cops are recording statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D'Souza.