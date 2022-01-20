Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar. Remo D'Souza's wife and Jason's sister Lizelle D'Souza shared a picture of her brother on her Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'. She shared yet another picture from their childhood and wrote, 'Why'. Lizelle shared another picture of Jason seating in an auto with their mother and wrote, 'am sorry mum, I failed you'. Jason was assisting Remo in all the films as an assistant director and worked in the film industry as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor on Weekend Ka Vaar – see pics

According to ETimes, Jason was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and a medical officer informed the media that Jason was brought to Cooper hospital. A team from the Oshiwara Police station is conducting the necessary legal procedure. Remo and Lizelle are yet to issue a statement about Jason. The two are currently in Goa where the couple was busy attending a friend's wedding. Lizelle and Remo walked down the aisle 22 years ago and are parents to two sons.