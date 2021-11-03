Revealed: Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif and asked her, 'Will you marry me?'

Bollywood's hottest couple and ’s fans are eagerly waiting for their grand wedding. #VicKat's royal wedding will take place in the first two weeks of December in Rajasthan. Well, recently there are reports that Vicky proposed to his ladylove for marriage. Also Read - Will audience throng theatres after Sooryavanshi for Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 or will it only be a Diwali surge? Industry insider predicts the BIG TREND [EXCLUSIVE]

Not many know the fairytale love story of Vicky and Katrina, but fans want to know how it started. Katrina's fans must be knowing that the gorgeous diva has a sweet tooth and loves her dark chocolate brownies. People close to Kat send brownies and cakes every year on her birthday. Well, Vicky knew this about his ladylove and popped the question in the sweetest way. According to India Today, Vicky packed some made-to-order dark chocolate brownies from Katrina's favourite baker and delivered to her place. Vicky took the box of brownies to Katrina's place and gave it to her. She opened the box and found a note with a ring that said, 'Will you marry me?'. Katrina was stunned at the lovely proposal and she immediately said yes.

A friend close to Katrina was quoted saying, "Vicky is true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked on how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style."

The two will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On a professional note, Katrina will be seen in alongside , , , and . The movie will hit theatres on November 5. While Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham which was released on Amazon Prime Video.