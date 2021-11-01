REVEALED: Here’s when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married [Exclusive]

The wedding season of B-town is just around the corner and there are several celebs who will walk down the aisle with their partners. There were rumours that Bollywood's most popular celeb and would get married in December this year. But, here's a catch. Recently, a source close to the couple has revealed to Bollywoodlife.com, that Ranbir and Alia are all excited to exchange vows but their wedding will not happen this year. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - RRR glimpse out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's performance will leave you wanting for more – watch here

The source told us that Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding which will happen in the next year February or May 2022. They two have been waiting for their lavish big fat Indian wedding for a long time now but due to the scare of the new Covid variant and the third wave, the two want to wait and gauge the situation before locking everything. The location of their wedding is not known yet. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to shift son Aryan Khan away from Mannat, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage update and more

Well, the rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in December started floated since the two kept their work calendars empty till January 2022. Ranbir pushed the shooting schedule of Animal, while Alia also decided to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi in January. Ranbir and Alia fell in love during the making of and since then the two are going headstrong in their relationship for a few years now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt flaunts ring with her and Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8; Ayushmann Khurrana reacts

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for the release Brahmastra which also stars , , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in significant roles.