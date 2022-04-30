Bollywood couple and tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of family members and friends. actress Alia shared a strong bond with her late father-in-law and pictures of them having a blast went viral. On, Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an unseen picture of her late father-in-law, husband Ranbir, and mother-in-law Neetu. She captioned the post as, “Always…And, forever” along with heart emoji. Also Read - Runway 34 box office collections day 1: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer performs WORSE than Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2; KGF 2 serves tough competition

Ranbir and Alia got married at the actor's house Vastu. The dreamy pictures from their wedding spread like wildfire on social media. Alia also shared a series of pictures from her wedding and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home …In our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together…Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in 's Brahmastra which will release on September 9. The film will also star , , and .