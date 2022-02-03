Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza 10th wedding anniversary: THESE funny videos of the couple prove that laughter is the dose for love

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on February 3. The two brought back everyone's faith in the concept of love and 'happily ever after'. Check out their funny videos that make you laugh hard!