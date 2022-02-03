and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most coolest and adorable couples of Bollywood. Their relationship bloomed from being co-actors to life partners. The two made everyone realize the meaning of true love. Well, Riteish and Genelia met each other on the sets of their debut movie in 2002. The couple clicked and then fell in love. After nine years of relationship, the two decided to tie the knot on February 3, 2012. The two got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding followed by a church wedding in Mumbai. It will not be wrong to say that Riteish and Genelia have brought back everyone's faith in the concept of love and 'happily ever after'. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 8 more on-screen female avatars of Bollywood stars that will make you go ROFL [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia and Riteish manage to make fans laugh their lungs out and we are in awe with their chemistry. In a video, Ritesh was seen greeting as the duo meet during an award ceremony. Genelia was standing alone on the side as Riteish and Preity were interacting. Genelia's husband then kissed Preity's hand and left her uncomfortable.

Both Genelia and Riteish are proud parents of two sons, Rahyl and Riaan. The couple is madly in love with one another and their pictures speak volumes about their stronger bond. Well, Genelia and Riteish often share romantic pictures, goofy videos, perfect snaps, and manage to give couple goals. On their 10th wedding anniversary; here's a look at their funny videos that you should not miss out.