Rocketry: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan has charged for his cameo in R Madhavan's film

R. Madhavan is currently seen promoting his much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recently, during promotions, revealed that is part of the film. The actor said that Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to be part of the film. He even revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo role as a journalist in R. Madhavan's upcoming film. R Madhavan even revealed that the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan did not charge a single penny for his cameo in Rocketry.

As reported by ANI, R. Madhavan remembered telling about the film Shah Rukh Khan when he was working with him in Zero. R Madhavan revealed what Shah Rukh Khan told him, "He vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties. He asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. 'Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega. Main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu".

R Madhavan even thought that Shah Rukh Khan was joking. He further said that on his wife Sarita's suggestion, he had messaged Shah Rukh's manager asking her to thank him for his kind words. He then said that he quickly got a text from the manager saying that SRK is asking about the dates for the shoot.

R Madhavan will play the role of the aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The storyline of the film is about aerospace engineer's life from his graduation days at Princeton University, falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is scheduled for release on July 1.