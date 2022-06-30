Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar shares picture of glowing mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from London

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director Karan Johar recently shared a picture of glowing mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from London. The two were seen enjoying their meal in the exotic city.