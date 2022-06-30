Filmmaker recently treated his fans with a cute picture of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars. Karan shared a picture of mommy-to-be and as they were busy enjoying their meal in London. Both Alia and Ranveer can be seen raising the hotness quotient by wearing big funky shades as they posed for the perfect shot. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Katrina Kaif feared getting married to Ranbir Kapoor - 'He may not love me completely'

Alia wore a black top, while Ranveer wore a striped blue shirt with a blue sleeveless tee/ Karan captioned the post, "I found Rocky and Rani!". Recently, Karan had gone for a vacation while Alia is shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film with and . Karan met , , Manish Malhotra, , , and others who were also in UK.

Take a look at the post -

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is helmed by Karan and stars Alia and Ranveer in the lead while , , and in pivotal roles.

On the personal front, Alia recently announced her pregnancy as she shared a picture from her ultrasound visit. She captioned the post, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨". Since then the fans cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting for the baby to arrive. Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in 's .