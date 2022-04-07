RRR 1000 crore success bash: Rakhi Sawant faces an OOPS moment as her skirt slips down – watch

SS Rajamouli's directed action-drama film RRR has earned Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The audiences were amazed at the exceptional performances of Jr NTR, , , and . Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli recently celebrated the success of their film in Hyderabad and threw a party that was attended by several celebs. Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding inches closer, fans dig out Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's reception invite

On Wednesday, the team of RRR celebrated the film's Rs 1000 crore milestone at the box office and hosted a lavish party in Mumbai. The party was attended by , , , , , and others. who graced the event with her presence posed with Aamir, Karan, Ayan, and Johny Lever. The actress wore a red long-sleeved crop top with a body-fitting thigh-high slit skirt. She completed her look with a blonde wig with dreadlocks and sunglasses.

A video of Rakhi's oops moment went viral on social media, wherein the actress was seen constantly pulling her skirt as it was slipping down. The actress was seen holding her skirt to reduce the gap between the slit and her thighs.