Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is madly in love with Karan Kundrra. The two fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and managed to win hearts with their cute love story. Post the reality show, the two were often spotted together. Recently, the two-shot for their first music video in Goa, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them together. Both Tejasswi and Karan shared the first poster of their music video 'Rula Deti Hai' which is sung by Yasser Desai, and the music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics of the song are penned by Rana Sotal and the song is directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann. Karan shared the poster and captioned it as, "#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash ♥️?. So it's releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel ♥️ stay tuned ?." Tejasswi tweeted the song and wrote, "#Ruladetihai is always gonna be in my heart because this is my first song with my Sunny kkundrra ♥️?." Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on BTS' song and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Talking about the poster, Karan looks dapper in a blue shirt and jeans, while Tejasswi looks gorgeous in a mustard-colored dress. The two look adorable and head over heels in love in the poster. #TejRan fans are going gaga over their poster. One user wrote, 'Cant keep calm ?? Eagerly waiting for 3rd march ... Make sure to make it huge #TejRan', while the other commented saying, 'Woahh ❤️? ! This is Something we all waited for ! Can't wait for 3rd March ♡.' Third user commented said, 'Can't keep calm!!? If kkundrra & itsmetejasswi look so amazing in the poster can't imagine how lit the MV is going to be!!???? 3rd March jaldi aao please'.

Best of luck to our #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash for their first MV

❤️❤️❤️ RULA DETI HAI POSTER OUT — Anisha Gyadin (@GyadinAnisha) February 26, 2022

guys, just use the tagline, we're already at 200k tweets on number 3. we're moving up the trendlist. please make it number 1. this is not for anyone's egos, its just to express our emotions. this is an emotion! #Ruladetihai RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN — sejal (@pataka101) February 26, 2022

We all killing it worldwide Bring I on guys #Ruladetihai #TejRan

RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/7jkFnVezC0 — KK❤TP (@aiysha91) February 26, 2022

#Ruladetihai❤️❤️❤️

I am very excited to listening song....❤️❤️❤️❤️#TejRan❤️❤️❤️ @itsmetejasswi @kkundrra

RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN

RULA DETI HAI POSTER OUT pic.twitter.com/yRTopgpbSw — Jitendra Kumar (@Chootu2256) February 26, 2022

The Best Love Story Is When

You Fall In..

Love With The Most Unexpected

Person At

The Most Unexpected Time RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN#TejRan#RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/5K70maOy7L — Moni (@MonikaK57110248) February 26, 2022

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6. Her on-screen chsmistry with Simba Nagpal is parsied by the fans.