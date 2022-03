Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's first music video Rula Deti Hai by Desi Music Factory is now out. #TejRan fans are going gaga over their sizzling hot chemistry. Within no time, the views and likes of the song have crossed lakhs. Fans are praising the couple and are falling in love with their strong chemistry. The visuals of the song will make you cry out loud seeing Karan heartbroken. In the video, there are visuals of emotional Karan who remembers the best time he had spent with his ladylove Tejasswi. Karan's love for Tejasswi is clearly seen in this video. The song has been shot in Goa and sung by Yasser Desai. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra shares his promo as the jailer of Kangana Ranaut's show; Tejasswi Prakash’s reaction grabs attention