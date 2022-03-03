Rula Deti Hai song: TejRan fans heap praises on Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's chemistry; say 'the power of King and Queen!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out by Desi Music Factory. Fans are already calling their song a superhit.