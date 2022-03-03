Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out by Desi Music Factory. Fans are already in love with TejRan's super hot chemistry and are falling in love with their cuteness. Fans are already calling their song a superhit. The video has Karan's monologue and the visuals in the song will make you cry out loud. In the video, Karan is seen remembering the time he spent with his ladylove Tejasswi. Fans are moved by Karan's emotions. Fans have been trending Rula Deti Hai on twitter and have flooded the comments section as they praised Tejasswi and Karan's super adorable chemistry. Also Read - Rula Deti Hai Song OUT: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling chemistry will make you remember your lost love – watch video
Watch the video -
One user wrote, '#RulaDetiHai is out Their First MV is out ...its more than dream came true ..watch'n them sharing a guava to watch'n their MV as a Couple .. I'm truly emotional today', while other commented, His acting, the Chemistry, the monologue & The Romance all are perfect The biggest hit of @DesiMusicFactry is incomming #KaranKundrra#KKundrraSquad #RulaDetiHai @kkundrra'. Third user wrote, 'I have no words? the chemistry between them and just THEM?♥️ The visuals,lyrics and yaseer’s voice is just? @itsmetejasswi you’re a blessing to the eyes and @kkundrra ? what do i say??How good are you and the pain in eyes? That last scene especially ?#TejRan #RulaDetiHai'. Another user wrote, 'This scene was a pure sunny and Laddo scene. ♥️ Argue with the wall.' Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra shares his promo as the jailer of Kangana Ranaut's show; Tejasswi Prakash’s reaction grabs attention
Here's how TejRan fans reacted to the video - Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's birthday wish for Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Shabir Ahluwalia's show gets delayed and more
