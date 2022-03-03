Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out by Desi Music Factory. Fans are already in love with TejRan's super hot chemistry and are falling in love with their cuteness. Fans are already calling their song a superhit. The video has Karan's monologue and the visuals in the song will make you cry out loud. In the video, Karan is seen remembering the time he spent with his ladylove Tejasswi. Fans are moved by Karan's emotions. Fans have been trending Rula Deti Hai on twitter and have flooded the comments section as they praised Tejasswi and Karan's super adorable chemistry. Also Read - Rula Deti Hai Song OUT: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling chemistry will make you remember your lost love – watch video

One user wrote, '#RulaDetiHai is out Their First MV is out ...its more than dream came true ..watch'n them sharing a guava to watch'n their MV as a Couple .. I'm truly emotional today', while other commented, His acting, the Chemistry, the monologue & The Romance all are perfect The biggest hit of @DesiMusicFactry is incomming #KaranKundrra#KKundrraSquad #RulaDetiHai @kkundrra'. Third user wrote, 'I have no words? the chemistry between them and just THEM?♥️ The visuals,lyrics and yaseer's voice is just? @itsmetejasswi you're a blessing to the eyes and @kkundrra ? what do i say??How good are you and the pain in eyes? That last scene especially ?#TejRan #RulaDetiHai'. Another user wrote, 'This scene was a pure sunny and Laddo scene. ♥️ Argue with the wall.'

Mannnn, see the transition!!! ??????He nailed it. Pleaseeee sunny now i want you to rock in movies. What a phenomenal actor you are!!!!!!!!!!! #KaranKundrra? #TejRan #RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/eAiC1ib9oB — Mash_Jerry (@maneesha_Rim) March 3, 2022

I have no words? the chemistry between them and just THEM?♥️ The visuals,lyrics and yaseer’s voice is just? @itsmetejasswi you’re a blessing to the eyes and @kkundrra ? what do i say??How good are you and the pain in eyes? That last scene especially ?#TejRan #RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/URzGmrUi7a — kyachalrahahain (@justatelugugirl) March 3, 2022

This scene was a pure sunny and Laddo scene. ♥️

Argue with the wall.#tejran #ruladetihai pic.twitter.com/h4jbhvPWbQ — Pra. (@Raanjhanaaa) March 3, 2022

The act which makes a viewer feel every emotion deeply, isn't just an act, it is an art and Karan Kundrra is the master artist of all this. The unnoticed emotions. The intricacies of eyes. The brillance in performing it, so impactful. @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/kyZMZXcAyY — s./schrodingers cat. (@suffernaama_) March 3, 2022

Guys....esa laga it's not song it's her wishes....that he fulfilled......?

If u remember :

Teja said : we making vlogs together ?❤️

teja said : when we go for the drive...I will drive your car...?❤️

#TeJran#RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/ytK73THME4 — Mehak (tejran) (@tejran_destinyy) March 3, 2022

He is damn talented.?❤️

Take a bow @kkundrra ??‍♀️

The switch of emotions..that breakdown in the end.??

Eyes were stuck on him throughout.?

And not to forget how beautiful Teja was looking and them together.?❤️#RulaDetiHai#KaranKundrra #KKundraSquad #TejRan pic.twitter.com/rntyXkdzhX — ♡ (@srishtiithakur) March 3, 2022

Karan you aced it!! Your expressions, looks and emotions everything is just fantastic. I could feel every bit of it. Loved it!!! ??@kkundrra ❤️#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/essdeCfFKN — Anabiya Fatima (@anabiyaFatima77) March 3, 2022

They just proved why we called #TejRan a brand. Yaaser's voice, Teju's innocence, beauty and KK's expressions acting kya bolu main pura ka pura package tha. I think part 2 bhi ayega, kyunki alag hone ka reason reveal nehi kiya#TejRan#RulaDetiHai

It'll be blockbuster ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7M0jkBNbiX — 3rdMarch TejRan Aanewala hain? (@Sabira10092130) March 3, 2022