Salaar: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's action film goes almost Rs 40 crore over budget; here's why

Prashanth Neel's Salaar will mark his first collaboration with South superstar Prabhas. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Salaar. Reportedly, the director of the film has raised the standards of his film after KGF Chapter 2. If reports are to be believed then, Salaar's budget has gone up. Yes, you read that right!

A few days back, there were reports that the film is undergoing a few changes. Neel reportedly reworked two action sequences as he wanted them to be grand and wanted to stun audiences by showing never-seen-before style. After Yash's KGF Chapter 2 turned out to be a more huge blockbuster hit than expected, Neel wants Prabhas and 's action film to go the next level.

As reported by Track Tollywood, Hombale Films has extended the budget of Salaar, but the makers of the film are happy with it. Producer Vijay Kirgandur said that Neel and Prabhas are going to deliver a huge hit for their fans. "We set the bar very high for Salaar. We have Prabhas, India's No. 1 film Baahubali Hero along with No.2 film KGF director Prashanth Neel," Vijay shared.

Reportedly, Salaar has gone over budget by 20%. The film's budget was said to be Rs. 200 crores, but it has been hiked by Rs. 40 crores. “The combination has created buzz and we set the bar so high, will try our best and achieve something big with Salaar The Saga,” he added. Salaar is expected to release in 2023.