Salman Khan congratulates Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for his new music video; here's how the latter reacted

Salman Khan recently congratulated Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for his new music video 'Pyaar Hai' with singer Payal Dev. He took to his Insta page and wrote, "Best wishes for the song . @payaldevofficial @adityadevmusic".