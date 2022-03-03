Bollywood actor congratulated Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for his new music video with singer Payal Dev. The Bajraangi Bhaijaan shared the teaser of the song Pyaar Hai on his social media and congratulated them. He took to his Insta page and wrote, "Best wishes for the song …. @payaldevofficial @adityadevmusic". Pratik was overwhelmed with his love and was on cloud nine with Salman's best wishes for him. He immediately took to his comment section and thanked him. Pratik wrote, "Bhai ❤". Pratik not only thanked his idol but also shared Salman's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is something @beingsalmankhan ❤". Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali OPENS UP on working with Salman Khan again; 'He has changed...'

Take a look at the post - Also Read - Smart Jodi makers planning to approach Salman Khan for THIS special reason? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

After the Bigg Boss season 15 show, Pratik who was the first runner up had revealed that he received a special gift from Salman during the after-party. Pratik had said that the host of the show gave him a white T-shirt and had shared a picture of him wearing the same on his social media. In the picture, Pratik was seen standing beside host Salman Khan and posed for the picture. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan announcement, now Salman Khan fans demand Tiger 3 release date

Post Bigg Boss 15 show, Pratik has been super busy with his work schedule as he was shooting for his music video. Earlier, Pratik featured in the song 'Naina Mere' opposite and the song was sung by Bigg Boss 9 contestant . Reportedly, Pratik will be seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2 along with his bestie Nishant Bhat.