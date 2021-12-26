Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse; gets discharged from the hospital

Bollywood superstar was recently bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse last night at 3 AM. The actor was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai last night. An anti-venom medicine was given to the actor and after a few hours of observation, the actor was told to go home. On Sunday morning, Salman got discharged around 9 am from the hospital after getting treated properly at the hospital. Salman then returned to his farmhouse. According to ABP News, the snake that had bitten Salman was non-poisonous. The ' ' actor is recovering well at his farmhouse and is taking proper rest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Sunny Leone enter the house again as a contestant? Here’s what the actress has to say [Exclusive]

Well, Salman will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow but it seems as the plans might not go as planned. If reports are to be believed then the actor might host a party for his family and a few friends. During the lockdown, Salman and his family were staying at their Panvel farmhouse, which is named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor had even shared several pictures and videos of him working on the farm. Also Read - From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, 7 celeb couples and their most romantic Christmas 2021 moments that made our heart go ummm

On the work front, Salman had shot for a cameo for starrer 'Pathan'. Moreover, he will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside , Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with , and with . Salman will be doing a cameo in and 's Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Akshay Kumar to Prabhas – 5 stars who burned a huge hole in producers’ pocket by charging over Rs 100 crore per film