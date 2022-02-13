Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar as he sings 'Lag Jaa Gale'; netizens urge him not to sing – watch video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as he sang 'Lag Jaa Gale' song and wrote, 'Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji .'