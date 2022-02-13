Legendary singer 's demise on February 6 left everyone shocked. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Several celebs poured their heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer and also shared their fond moments with her. Recently, Bollywood actor paid tribute to the singer as he sang ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ song and wrote, ‘Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji ….’ Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan fill in for dad at Pre-IPL auction briefing - pics go viral

Watch the video here -

Several fans of Salman flooded the comments section as they poured their love on the actor. One user commented, "Until the very last minutes of world exists, lata ji's songs shall be soared . Forever a legend" while another wrote, "Love your tribute." Few netizens trolled Salman for his singing and also urged him not to sing. One user wrote, 'Plz mat gao', while the other commented, 'Sab dikhawa hai? isse gana nhi aise to humare gaon me gaye bakriyaan bolti h'. 'Gaana ga rha h, ya fir gadhe ki tarah reng rha h', wrote another user. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor, Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna and more – 7 celeb couples who broke up after getting engaged

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. He has Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.