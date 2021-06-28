Salman Khan to begin shooting for Race 4 by year end? Here's what we know

Here's a piece of good news for the fans of the franchise, Race 4 is in the scripting stage. Race is one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood. As per the recent reports, Shiraz Ahmed, who wrote the scripts for the earlier parts of the franchise is working on the script of Race 4. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut: 4 actresses who refused to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

A source close to the development told a web portal that, "Shiraz, who has worked on the earlier three installments of the film, is presently working on the fourth part. Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year's end, however, things also depend on the Covid-19 situation then."

Well, still it is not clear whether Saif Ali Khan or will be seen in the fourth installment of Race. The first two parts were directed by Abbas-Mustan, while the third was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The first installment of Race was released in 2008 and starred , , , Akshaye Khanna, and in lead roles. The second installment released in 2013 and featured , , and , alongside Anil Kapoor, , and Saif Ali Khan in main roles. While, the third installment featured , with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and in pivotal roles.