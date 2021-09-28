Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor to work together? Read exciting deets

is one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood right now. While everyone is waiting to see him in Jersey, which is a remake of Nani’s film, fans are eager to see him in his web debut as well. In his OTT debut, Shahid will be seen with Raashi Khanna and in Raj & DK’s creation. The director duo gave us the amazing series The Family Man 2 just recently and won lots of accolades for her character. Also Read - Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post

And her role of Raji impressed Shahid as well. Whole interacting with fans on social media, a fan asked Shahid about his thoughts on Samantha's performance in the series and the actor tweeted, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her sometime."

Well, this tweet was enough to make Samantha's fans ecstatic. Especially during a time where there is so much unpleasant news all over about the actress' personal life. There are newer speculations every day about Samantha and 's divorce and fans have been heartbroken. Amid all this, Shahid's compliments along with his wish to work with her have everyone excited. Interestingly, the two have worked with the director duo Raj & DK and wouldn't it be interesting to see them bring this jodi together on the screen? We cannot wait!

Meanwhile, there are reports that Samantha is planning to move to Mumbai soon as she wants to focus on Pan India projects. Though the move is said to be temporary, we are sure that Samantha will have enough offers to keep her in Mumbai for some time.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is filming Raj & DK’s new web series tentatively titled Sunny. It is said to be a thriller-comedy and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.