Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala opens up about her wedding plans; says, 'I will get married when...'

Bollywood actor 's daughter recently had an Ask Me Anything session on Sunday on her Instagram. She had asked her fans and followers to ask her questions ranging from her wedding to her Bollywood debut.

One fan asked Trisha if she is planning to get married anytime soon. The 33-year old said that dating at this age is a disaster. She even added saying, she will get married once she finds a proper gentleman.

"Ohhhhh (facepalm emoji) It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about," Trishala replied to her fan.

She further added saying, “Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life,” she said.

Well, earlier Trishala was in a toxic relationship wherein her boyfriend treated her like trash. Sanjay's daughter Trishala is currently working as a psychotherapist in the US. Often, Trishala has been spotted with her father Sanjay and her stepmother Maanayata Dutt when she comes to Mumbai.