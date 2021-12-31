Bollywood actress was recently seen in Atrangi Re film alongside and . Sara played the role of Rinku in the film and won millions of hearts with her bubbly nature. She received an immense amount of love from the viewers for her exceptional performance in the film. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Sara revealed that she wants to be part of remake with South superstar and Bollywood actress . Well, this happened when the gorgeous actress was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi. Sara was quick as she said that, "I think if made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna posts profound note after completing five years in films; says, 'Always keep fighting for what you want'

In the past also, Sara has been quite vocal about wanting to work with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress had a fangirl moment when she met Liger star in Mumbai. She clicked a selfie with him and called it her 'fan moment'. She even called the actor 'cool' and 'really hot'.

On the work front, Sara will soon be with and the film will be directed by Laxman Utekar. Both Sara and Vicky were snapped in Indore by their fans as they were shooting for the rom-com.