SAY WHAT! Do you know Katrina Kaif wanted to tie rakhi to Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor; but what happened next will leave you in splits

Bollywood popular on-screen jodi and did several movies together including Welcome, Namaste London, and Singh Is Kinng, and more. But did you know that Katrina wanted to tie rakhi to her co-star Akshay Kumar?

Well, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Katrina had revealed that once she wanted to tie rakhi to Akshay during the shoot of her song Sheila Ki Jawaani from film. But the actor refused. She said, "Nobody is there, nobody is really paying any attention to me. Who do I see walking in the door? A person I have great regard for, a person who I consider a dear friend, and according to me, I don't see anything wrong with it. So I asked him, 'Can I tie you a rakhi?' Akshay replied her saying, 'Katrina, do you want a slap?'

Later, Katrina said that she wanted to tie a rakhi to and she said, "So, then I was going to a friend's house that night, and I was a little dejected and disheartened. And who do I see in front of me? Arjun! So cuddly and sweet. At that time, he was cuddly. Now, of course, he is very fit. So cuddly and sweet, he was standing there, and so lovable that I said, 'That's it, Arjun, you are going to be my rakhi brother.'"

The actress had revealed that she never tied rakhi to Arjun as he ran away.

On the work front, Akshay and Katrina will be seen in 's drama film . The film will also star and in pivotal roles.