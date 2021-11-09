Say What! Katrina Kaif forced Vicky Kaushal for a December wedding? Read Exclusive deets

and 's band baaja and baraat have become the current talk of the town. The Bollywood popular couple is all set to tie the knot in the first week of December this year. The two decided to have a royal wedding in the Pink City, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The soon-to-be-married couple have pre-booked their venue as well as their wedding attires. As per a report in Etimes, Vicky and Katrina had an intimate roka on Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan's home. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi fails to match up to these Top 10 films starring Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more in the box office race

Do you know, why Katrina and Vicky chose 7 to 9 December as their wedding date? Well, we will tell you. There was another favourable date in May 2022 and Vicky was keen on that since that would have given him more time to plan his shoot schedules better and also keep some time off to enjoy the post-marital bliss. Even Katrina would have completed the shoot for Tiger 3 and another project that she is soon to start. However, it was Katrina who stayed adamant on December 2021. "She knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue – she had it all chalked out. So when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn't be in May since that's when the state experiences a heat wave."

While in such a case an indoor wedding could still happen in a royal style, but it wouldn't have worked for Katrina. "She wanted an outdoorish wedding with various rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was obviously what her heart chose."

On the work front, Katrina is seen in 's cop drama film alongside co-star . She will soon be seen in 's film Tiger 3. While Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham and will soon start working on Indian Army Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Sam Bahadur.