Secret no more: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt marries Shwetambari Soni; here's what we know so far

Filmmaker had tied the nuptial knot and had got married sometime back last year. The filmmaker successfully managed to keep his wedding news under wraps and did not let anyone know about it. Vikram got married to Shwetambari Soni and the two were head over heels in love with one another. Both Vikram and Shwetambari decided o take their relationship to the next level and walked down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)

Vikram shared a heartfelt message for his wifey Shwetambari on her birthday. According to a media portal, "The marriage has happened, pucca." The source further revealed to the portal about Vikram's wife Shwetambari and said, "Shwetambari is somehow connected to the industry."