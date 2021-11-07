Bollywood superstar is reportedly being approached by several international media outlets for an interview on his son ’s recent drug case. Recently, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai airport as he was off to Delhi with his team. The actor took a private airplane from the Kalina terminal in Mumbai. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, removed from investigation as PROBE into his dubious affairs heats up

According to a report in IndiaToday.in, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani has received multiple requests from US and UK media outlets to get Shah Rukh Khan to speak exclusively to them on his son's Mumbai drug case. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 along with the other 20 accused. The star kid was in 25 days' custody and was kept in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. But if reports are to be believed the Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh has turned down all such requests from foreign media and has decided to maintain his silence on the sensitive subject.

Aryan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 and his family was happy as their son was back with them. Post Aryan's release, Shah Rukh did not release any statements and was away from social media. Moreover, he was not spotted much in public. According to reports, Shah Rukh will soon release an official statement through his social media in the coming days. But there is no official confirmation on the same.

Recently, Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were spotted at the NCB’s office on Friday to mark their attendance as a part of the bail conditions prescribed by the Bombay High Court.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in ’s Pathan along with and . He also has south director Atlee and ’s next in his pipeline.