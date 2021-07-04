Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production; says 'will come in time for the shoot and be very professional'

Recently, Alia Bhatt has commenced the shooting for her next movie Darlings. The movie will mark Alia's first film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. She shared the good news with her fans and loved ones and she took to social media saying, "My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body... I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rajinikanth's Annnaatthe release date announcement and more
Within no time, Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is also a co-producer in the film dropped a comment on her post. SRK reposted a picture of Alia sitting in her trailer on her first day of the shoot and wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!" Also Read - Happy birthday, Bharti Singh: 5 times the queen of comedy made us go ROFL – watch videos
Alia's upcoming film Darlings as a producer is a story about a mother-daughter duo dealing with crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood.
The movie will also star Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. Actor Vijay took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film. "So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one, wrote Vijay.
