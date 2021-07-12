Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas; remembers how his 'dhoti' kept falling off – view BTS pics

's magnum opus Devdas starring , , and turned 19 years today (July 12). The storyline of the film was based on the 1917 novel of the same name which was written by . Devdas became a super-duper hit film and the romantic drama continues to rule hearts. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who played the role of Devdas Mukherjee in the film took to Instagram and shared some unseen pics from the sets with Bhansali, Madhuri, Aishwarya, and . Shah Rukh captioned the post as, All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone."

Take a look at the post

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude towards the audience for their love and support. Actress Madhuri also shared a heartfelt post for Devdas and also paid a heartfelt tribute to who was in the original Devdas film. She wrote, “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.

Actor Jackie also shared a throwback picture from the set of the film and wrote, “Aaj sirf ‘Y’ se yaad hi nahin, ‘Y’ se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga! #Devdas”.

Devdas film was released on 12 July 2002 and gave viewers larger than life experience.