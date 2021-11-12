Bollywood superstar and his family had a tough time last month after his elder son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug case on October 3. The star kid was in custody for 25 days before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Also Read - From Aryan Khan to Nysa Devgn: These starkids are spitting images of their superstar parents

After Aryan returned to his family was beaming with joy. Shah Rukh Khan and have become extra protective of their son Aryan and are taking care of him. According to the latest reports, Aryan has been left traumatized by the entire incident and it has shaken him to the core. He has become reserved and is not even meeting his friends. Shah Rukh seems to have taken a break from his shooting schedule and is spending quality time with his son. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's imposter says 'they trapped me'; Man arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika and more

But now the actor will get back to work in the last week of November. He will be away from home and his kids. Shah Rukh is a doting father to his three kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Since the arrest of Aryan, Shah Rukh has been worried about his son's safety and has been looking for a bodyguard as reliable as the one he has, Ravi Singh who is like a family to him. Also Read - Drugs, sex, scandals: 10 biggest controversies in the history of Bollywood that exposed the ugly side of showbiz

However, Shah Rukh has now decided that instead of a new person for Aryan, he will let Ravi Singh be in the city, while Shah Rukh takes on a new bodyguard for himself. “Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” said a source close to the family.

We have spotted Ravi with Aryan when he goes to the NCB office to mark his attendance every Friday. Recently, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was summoned NCB's SIT officers to record her statement in their investigations.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has some interesting projects in his kitty including Pathan, Atlee's next project, Lion, Pathan, and more.