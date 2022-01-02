Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone fall in love with him. The King of Romance enjoys a fanbase just not in India but worldwide. People are crazy for Shah Rukh Khan and are eagerly waiting for him to return on the big screen. After Zero featuring and , Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical and is spending quality time with his family. But, the superstar of Bollywood is all set to be back with YRF's Pathan and Atlee's film. Fans of SRK are on cloud nine and cannot wait to watch him. Well, an incident about Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Egypt is going viral on social media. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble for 'illegal use of motorcycle number plate'; complaint filed over a viral pic with Sara Ali Khan

A Twitter user named Ashwini Deshpande, who is a professor by profession shared an incident and revealed why Shah Rukh Khan rules millions of hearts with his simplicity. This interesting incident will surely make SRKians proud and emotional at the same time. A lady revealed that she was facing the problem to transfer the money to a travel agent in Egypt for booking her tickets. But the agent said that he trusts her as she is from SRK's country and did the bookings. Ashwini wrote on Twitter, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk . I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk . & he did! #SRK is Crown".

Take a look at her tweet -

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is ? — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after 4 years. Yes, the superstar will be seen in Pathan film featuring and in main roles. The film is directed by .