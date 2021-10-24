Bollywood superstar ’s manager, Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Estate on Saturday. She submitted Aryan’s medical history and education documents to the NCB officials. On Thursday, NCB officials had visited and wanted documents related to his son Aryan who was arrested in a drug case on October 3. “They have submitted the documents for the second time,” a senior NCB officer confirmed. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy, Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note and more

Apart from Aryan, the NCB officials also arrested more than 19 people in the drug case. Currently, the star kid is in the Arthur Road jail wherein his parents met him.

The agency has been opposing Aryan's bail plea based on his WhatsApp chats wherein he spoke about drugs. The star kid's bail plea will be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26.

The agency is also checking Aryan's financial transaction to trace huge expenses he made towards purchasing drugs. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet his son in the jail premises and got emotional.