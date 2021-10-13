Another day has come to an end, another bail plea hearing in ’s case has reached no conclusion. Amit Desai, the senior advocate representing Aryan, argued that he was not even on the cruise, he is not a drug peddler and nothing was found on him and that this crime is not heinous enough to deny bail. However, the ASG Anil Singh for NCB in their probe have said that they have found Aryan’s involvement in conspiracy, illegal procurement and consumptions of drugs and hence for further investigation, bail should not be granted. Also Read - Another night in jail for Aryan Khan as Special court to continue hearing ASG oppose the bail plea on Thursday

The Special court will continue hearing ASG’s arguments opposing the bail plea tomorrow, Thursday, October 14 again. However, till then, Aryan Khan will have to spend at least another night in jail. And this doesn’t stop here. The star kid’s troubles are only going to increase if he is to spend more time in jail here onwards. As per new covid norms in the jail, the star kid and other accused who were taken to Arthur Road jail on October 8, were kept in a quarantine cell for a period of 3-5 days before being shifted to the normal ward. In this cell, Aryan was locked up 6 others, including two old inmates, one handicapped inmate and three undertrials. However, now, with the quarantine period over, he may soon be shifted to the normal ward where around 500 inmates can be accommodated. Also Read - Urfi Javed supports 'poor kid' Aryan Khan: 'Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders?'

According to earlier reports Aryan Khan hasn’t been eating, drinking well. He has been constantly saying that he is not hungry and only surviving on biscuits and water. He has been not going to the toilet or bathing since past four days, raising health and hygiene concerns. And once he is shifted to the normal ward, his troubles may only increase. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty shares a cryptic post on the day of Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

and have been devastated ever since NCB nabbed Aryan Khan. They have been spending sleepless nights and even , who is not in the country, is worried sick about her brother. One can only imagine what the family must be going through during this phase. Earlier, was spotted visiting Shah Rukh in on Tuesday night and on Wednesday again, while the bail plea hearing was underway. He is one of the constant supports to Shah Rukh from day 1 of the drugs case in which Aryan Khan was caught.