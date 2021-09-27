Bollywood's heartthrob conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently. Sasha's (as he is fondly called by his fans) admirers were super stoked about the interactive session with the Padmaavat actor on social media. Shahid Kapoor's fans asked him loads of questions, right from his family life to his upcoming films. Some even asked him to pick one from his works. And it has set the tongues wagging. In case you missed it, the Haider actor was asked by a fan to choose between two of his hit films, and . And Shahid picked Kabir Singh over Jab We Met. Uh-huh! Now, both the films have achieved cult status as per the fan following. Both of his performances were appreciated by the masses, and his characters of Kabir and Aditya Kashyap gained a lot of love too. However, it seems Jab We Met movie's fans are not happy with Shahid's choice. They have favoured Aditya Kashyap over Kabir Singh. Yes, you read that right. Shahid's fans seem to love the calm, composed and mature Aditya more than the passionate, rebellious and possessive Kabir. First things first, check out Shahid Kapoor's reply here: Also Read - Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Refugee, Jab We Met, Chameli and more movies every Bebo fan can binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5

All hell broke loose after that. Check out the tweets of the fans here to know why: Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Shahid Kapoor once openly admitted his relationships with Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on national TV?

Bad choice? Aditya kashyap > — Geetu.?❤ (@__lol_life) September 27, 2021

Aditya kasyhaf ????>>>>>>> — ꪀⅈꪑ?• (@nimraaaahy) September 27, 2021

Aditya bro — ??✨||ℝℂ?♥️ (@thelittlemiss03) September 27, 2021

Please tell me you're joking. Aditya is GOAT! ❤️? — S H R I • C S K ❥ (@shriyutweets) September 27, 2021

Shahid tumko suli pe chadha denge log aaj??‍♀️??‍♀️ — Tina♠️ (@Zehenaseeb) September 27, 2021

hope u see d hype jwm enjoy here?? — ͏ ͏ (@ishqbulawa) September 27, 2021

No, it's jwm — Aayushi (@aayushihihihix) September 27, 2021

okay but Aditya >>>>> — ✨ (@Bliss4Shreya) September 27, 2021

TAKE IT BACK — زینب (@laiIamajnun) September 27, 2021

JWM better hai but ? — ?????? ♥?? (@aggressive_ldka) September 27, 2021

Jwm — Vipin Chandra (@vipinchandraa) September 27, 2021

Jab we met was evergreen and will be a master piece — ✨? little star ? (@Iamtwinki) September 27, 2021

BUT HOWWWWW POSSIBLY ? — Ms.Sunlight✨ (@Aditiitweets) September 27, 2021

Talking about Kabir Singh, the film featured in the lead opposite Shahid. She played Preeti to Shahid's Kabir. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019 and was a feather in his career graph. Kabir Singh raised Shahid's fan-following 100 folds. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met featured . The two were a hot topic back when they were dating, and fans shipped them both together a lot. When Jab We Met was released, it was a huge hit. Shahid and Kareena's performances as Aditya and Geet sure have a special place in the audience's hearts Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled for her yoga picture; netizens say 'buddhi ho gayi ho tum'