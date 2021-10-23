Bollywood actor , wife Mira Rajput, and their kids Misha and Zain returned to Mumbai last night after having a blast in the Maldives for some days. Shahid and huis fanily was snapped as they came out of Mumbai airport. The Kapoor family flaunted their Maldivian tan, but Mira recently became a victim of online trolling for her outfit. Also Read - Sakshi Malik flaunts her toned figure in these pictures from Maldives

Shahid donned a black jogger, black sando, and a matching jacket. He completed his funky look by wearing a chain and black sunglasses. While, on the other hand, Mira kept her look quite casual. She was seen wearing black denim shorts with a matching sweatshirt. Within no time, Mira was massively trolled for her outfit, and here's what netizens told her.

Mira was seen making her way towards the car as she was holding daughter Misha's hand and carrying her handbag in the other hand. One user wrote, "Kapde tho pure pehen leti mira ji...kitne chote shorts lagra kuch pehna hi nahi hai," while other said, "My respect for men is rising daily...at least they respect themselves by wearing full clothing always,esp in public places....Kudos to all Men." Another user said, "Bache poore kapde pehne hai aur maa kuch b nahi."

